Bengaluru couple beaten up for accidentally touching neighbor's bucket
A Bengaluru couple was violently assaulted late Wednesday after their six-year-old son accidentally touched a neighbor's bucket of cattle feed in Vidyamanyanagar, near Andrahalli.
What began as a heated argument between the families escalated when the husband confronted the neighbors later in the evening.
Details of the incident
Around 9:30pm the neighbor's son and friends showed up at the couple's home, dragged the husband outside, and beat him with a cricket bat and stumps; his wife was also hit while trying to help.
Their house was vandalized, and their son threatened during the attack.
Police initially filed an assault case but upgraded it to attempted murder after media coverage and statements from Sowmya GK (the wife).
The accused have fled, while police are reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts.
The injured couple—an auto driver and a tailor—were injured in the attack as investigations continue.