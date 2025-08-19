Bengaluru couple beaten up for accidentally touching neighbor's bucket

Details of the incident

Around 9:30pm the neighbor's son and friends showed up at the couple's home, dragged the husband outside, and beat him with a cricket bat and stumps; his wife was also hit while trying to help.

Their house was vandalized, and their son threatened during the attack.

Police initially filed an assault case but upgraded it to attempted murder after media coverage and statements from Sowmya GK (the wife).

The accused have fled, while police are reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts.

The injured couple—an auto driver and a tailor—were injured in the attack as investigations continue.