SC begins hearing challenges from TN, Kerala in presidential reference India Aug 19, 2025

The Supreme Court just started hearing challenges from Tamil Nadu and Kerala about a recent presidential reference.

President Droupadi Murmu, in May 2024, asked the court if there should be strict deadlines for governors and the president to approve or reject bills passed by state legislatures.

This follows an April 2024 ruling that set a three-month limit for presidential decisions on such bills.