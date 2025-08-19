SC begins hearing challenges from TN, Kerala in presidential reference
The Supreme Court just started hearing challenges from Tamil Nadu and Kerala about a recent presidential reference.
President Droupadi Murmu, in May 2024, asked the court if there should be strict deadlines for governors and the president to approve or reject bills passed by state legislatures.
This follows an April 2024 ruling that set a three-month limit for presidential decisions on such bills.
Significance of the case
This case could decide whether top officials can keep stalling on state laws or if they'll finally have to stick to clear timelines.
It's about making lawmaking smoother, stopping endless delays, and clarifying who really holds power between elected governments and constitutional authorities.
The outcome could shape how quickly new policies actually become reality across India.