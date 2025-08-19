Next Article
Bengaluru gas explosion: 3 deaths, including 2 girls
A gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya area on August 15 left three people dead, including 10-year-old Mubarak. Several others were hurt, and over 16 homes were damaged.
Sadly, domestic worker Kasturiamma and her eight-year-old daughter Kayal passed away days later from their injuries.
LPG firm's negligence suspected
Police have filed a case against the LPG firm, pointing to possible negligence under new legal sections.
Before she died, Kasturiamma reportedly told police she had switched off the cylinder before going to bed.
Investigators are now waiting on forensic reports to figure out exactly what went wrong.