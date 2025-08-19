Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro's airport link on Friday

Fares start at ₹5, go up depending on distance

Fares start at just ₹5 and go up depending on distance—for example, it's ₹5 from the airport to Jessore Road, but ₹70 if you're heading all the way to Sector 5.

The brand-new Jai Hind Airport station is set to be Asia's largest underground metro stop with five platforms.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was invited for the inauguration but probably won't attend; meanwhile, all safety checks have been cleared for launch.