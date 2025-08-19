Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro's airport link on Friday
Big day for Kolkata's commuters—Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open three new metro routes on Friday, August 22, 2024.
These lines will boost suburban travel and finally connect the city's metro network directly to the airport, putting Kolkata alongside Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Chennai in that regard.
The new routes: Yellow Line (Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar Airport), Green Line (Sealdah to Esplanade), and Orange Line (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay/Ruby Crossing to Beleghata).
Fares start at ₹5, go up depending on distance
Fares start at just ₹5 and go up depending on distance—for example, it's ₹5 from the airport to Jessore Road, but ₹70 if you're heading all the way to Sector 5.
The brand-new Jai Hind Airport station is set to be Asia's largest underground metro stop with five platforms.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was invited for the inauguration but probably won't attend; meanwhile, all safety checks have been cleared for launch.