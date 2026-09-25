Bengaluru entrepreneur Karthik SG bans male hires from 4 states
Bengaluru entrepreneur Karthik SG is under fire for announcing he won't hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, or Madhya Pradesh.
He says the move comes after a troubling experience with a former employee and that a male recruit became abusive toward female colleagues and attempted to force himself on one of them after joining the company, a decision he shared openly on X.
Critics and Shradha Sharma criticize ban
The policy quickly set off a heated debate online. Critics say it unfairly stereotypes people based on where they're from and could deepen regional divides.
Entrepreneur Shradha Sharma responded that judging individuals by their state isn't fair and pointed out the valuable contributions of professionals from these regions.
The incident has sparked wider conversations about workplace discrimination and how companies should approach safety without resorting to blanket bans.