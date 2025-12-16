Bengaluru fog throws flight plans off track
Heavy fog in Bengaluru led to major delays, with a few cancelations primarily due to weather disruptions in Delhi, at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday morning.
Between 4:14am and 10:30am 48 flights were delayed—mostly domestic—with two international ones also affected.
Even with runways designed for low visibility, the weather still caused trouble.
Why should you care?
The fog isn't going away soon—IMD says misty mornings and high humidity are likely for the next few days, which could mean more delays both at the airport and on the roads.
IndiGo canceled over 50 flights nationwide because of similar foggy conditions in other cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
What to do if you're flying?
If you have a flight coming up, double-check your status before heading out and give yourself extra time to reach the airport.
KIA recommends arriving early for check-in and security just in case things are running slow.
For help, you can call their helplines at 080-66785555 or 080-47406666.