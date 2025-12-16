Groom charters flight to wedding after IndiGo cancels last minute
When IndiGo canceled his flight just before the wedding, a determined groom took matters into his own hands—arriving at 2:45am on a chartered plane.
A viral Instagram video captured the bride's anxious wait as the auspicious time ticked by, but cheers broke out when he finally made it and the celebrations resumed.
The internet is loving his commitment, especially with all the recent travel chaos.
Social media felt for the couple
People online were quick to sympathize with the bride's stress.
Comments like "Poor sweet girl! How much stress she must've gone through," and "Indigo ne lifetime memorybna lia," popped up everywhere.
Many also shared their own stories about how travel disruptions have messed with weddings this season.
Why so many cancelations?
IndiGo has been in hot water lately, canceling over 1,600 flights on December 5 alone—thanks to new rules giving pilots more rest, thick fog in North India, and peak wedding season demand.
Earlier this month they'd already called off more than 17,000 flights nationwide.
Even on December 16, bad weather kept over 50 flights grounded in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.