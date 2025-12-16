Groom charters flight to wedding after IndiGo cancels last minute India Dec 16, 2025

When IndiGo canceled his flight just before the wedding, a determined groom took matters into his own hands—arriving at 2:45am on a chartered plane.

A viral Instagram video captured the bride's anxious wait as the auspicious time ticked by, but cheers broke out when he finally made it and the celebrations resumed.

The internet is loving his commitment, especially with all the recent travel chaos.