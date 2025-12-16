Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought back from Thailand; arrested
What's the story
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a deadly fire killed 25 people, were deported from Thailand on Tuesday. The duo was arrested by Goa Police at Delhi airport upon their arrival. They are expected to be produced before a Delhi court for transit remand to Goa.
Arrest details
Luthra brothers' escape and subsequent arrest
The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand soon after the December 6 fire at their nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. They were detained by Thai authorities after they reportedly stepped out of their hotel in for a meal. Before that, the Indian government had intervened, canceling their passports and seeking deportation through an Interpol Blue Corner Notice. No team from Goa Police traveled to Thailand; custody was taken only after their arrival in Delhi.
Court proceedings
Legal proceedings and investigation intensify post-deportation
A civil claim regarding the nightclub property was converted into a Public Interest Litigation by the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on December 16. The court demanded accountability and asked for a response from the state government on licenses granted to the establishment. Advocate Rohit Bras de Sa has been appointed amicus curiae to file a detailed affidavit in this matter.
Legal team
Goa government forms special legal team for prosecution
The Goa government has formed a special legal team from the Law and Prosecution Departments to pursue this case. Police have invoked Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment. Investigators are now collecting evidence related to all alleged violations as they intensify their probe following the brothers' return to India.