Israeli tourists among 9 injured in Tamil Nadu bus accident
India
Early Tuesday morning near Vedasandur, Tamil Nadu, a bus heading from Bengaluru to Kodaikanal crashed and overturned into a pit, leaving nine people with minor injuries—including two tourists from Israel.
The accident happened around 4:45am after the driver lost control.
Quick medical help and police follow-up
Everyone hurt got immediate care at the local government hospital. The Israeli travelers were later moved to a private hospital for extra treatment, while two people from Bengaluru were referred to Dindigul Medical College Hospital.
Police are now looking into what caused the crash.