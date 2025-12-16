Next Article
Delhi court tosses ED's chargesheet against Gandhis in National Herald case
India
A Delhi court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case, saying there can't be a money laundering prosecution without an official police FIR.
The judge made it clear: a private complaint isn't enough to move forward under these laws.
Why does this matter?
This is a big pause in a long-running political controversy involving top Congress leaders and questions about how AJL's real estate was handled.
But the story isn't over—Delhi Police recently filed an FIR, which means fresh investigations could still happen.
For anyone interested in Indian politics or how legal battles play out behind the headlines, this is one to watch.