Chennai gets a rainy break after Cyclone Ditwah

What's next for the weather?

Showers are likely to stick around through Wednesday thanks to a minor weather system, especially in southern Tamil Nadu. Northern areas could turn dry again by Thursday.

Night temperatures in Chennai will rise a bit—expect 23-24°C—while Coimbatore just had its coolest night at 19.4°C.

Since October, the state's rainfall is actually 2% above average, so it's been a wetter season than usual!