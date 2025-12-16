Chennai gets a rainy break after Cyclone Ditwah
Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu finally got some much-needed rain on Tuesday, breaking the dry spell left by Cyclone Ditwah.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says more light to moderate showers are on the way for coastal and delta regions, while Tirunelveli and Tenkasi can expect heavier downpours.
Areas like Perambur and Tambaram have already seen moderate showers since morning.
What's next for the weather?
Showers are likely to stick around through Wednesday thanks to a minor weather system, especially in southern Tamil Nadu. Northern areas could turn dry again by Thursday.
Night temperatures in Chennai will rise a bit—expect 23-24°C—while Coimbatore just had its coolest night at 19.4°C.
Since October, the state's rainfall is actually 2% above average, so it's been a wetter season than usual!