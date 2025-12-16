Goa nightclub fire kills 25, exposes illegal club operations

Nightclub ran without a license; owners arrested after fleeing

Turns out, the club had been running illegally for 18 months on an expired license and without proper permissions.

After the incident, six people—including a partner and five managers—were arrested.

The co-owners tried to escape to Phuket but were deported back to India and taken into police custody.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities look into how this was allowed to happen for so long.