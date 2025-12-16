'Dhurandhar' smashes records, crosses ₹385cr in 12 days
Ranveer Singh's latest, Dhurandhar, is making serious waves. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action thriller hit theaters in early December and has already outperformed blockbusters like Sanju and PK at the box office.
With a gripping plot about an Indian spy sent to dismantle terror networks, plus a cast featuring R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and more—it's become one of 2025's top grossers.
In numbers:
The film kicked off with ₹28.60 crore on Day 1 and peaked at ₹58 crore by Day 10.
By Day 11 it had crossed ₹396 crore in India alone (net), with global earnings between ₹588-600 crore.
There was a dip on Day 12 (down to around ₹4 crore), but overall momentum remains strong.
Real-life inspiration adds depth
Dhurandhar isn't just another action flick—it draws from real undercover missions of Ajit Doval in the '80s.
A recent clip even shows Doval recalling tense moments in Lahore, which inspired the film's narrative, giving the film an extra layer of authenticity for those who love stories based on true events.