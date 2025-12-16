'Dhurandhar' smashes records, crosses ₹385cr in 12 days India Dec 16, 2025

Ranveer Singh's latest, Dhurandhar, is making serious waves. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action thriller hit theaters in early December and has already outperformed blockbusters like Sanju and PK at the box office.

With a gripping plot about an Indian spy sent to dismantle terror networks, plus a cast featuring R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and more—it's become one of 2025's top grossers.