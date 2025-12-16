Modi's Jordan visit: Big moves on trade, tech, and culture

Why does it matter?

This visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, giving the partnership a fresh boost.

The new deals open doors for tech sharing, renewable energy projects, and even possible UPI payment links in Jordan.

Modi also pitched doubling trade to $5 billion—big news since India is already one of Jordan's top trading partners.

All in all, these steps are set to make collaboration smoother for both countries' young innovators and businesses.