Modi's Jordan visit: Big moves on trade, tech, and culture
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a two-day trip to Jordan, teaming up with King Abdullah II to sign five new agreements.
These cover everything from green energy and water management to digital infrastructure and cultural exchange—including a cool Petra-Ellora twinning project.
Modi called it a "meaningful expansion" of India-Jordan ties.
Why does it matter?
This visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, giving the partnership a fresh boost.
The new deals open doors for tech sharing, renewable energy projects, and even possible UPI payment links in Jordan.
Modi also pitched doubling trade to $5 billion—big news since India is already one of Jordan's top trading partners.
All in all, these steps are set to make collaboration smoother for both countries' young innovators and businesses.