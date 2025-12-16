Next Article
Shillong's air is cleaner than ever—AQI drops to just 10!
India
On December 16, Shillong stood out with an Air Quality Index of only 10 at 9am.
While cities like Delhi are struggling with heavy pollution, Shillong's fresh air stands out thanks to its high altitude, lush forest cover, and low industrial activity.
How Shillong keeps its air so fresh
The city's location helps clear out pollutants naturally, and the surrounding greenery acts like a giant air filter.
Regular rainfall also washes away dust. Plus, local efforts like Mission Clean Shillong 2027 are making waste management and sanitation even better—setting an example for other cities hoping to breathe easier.