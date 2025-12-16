Calls for fresh probe after chaos at Messi's Kolkata event

Why does it matter?

The petitions claim there was a major administrative failure—alleging VIPs, including the Chief Minister's family, got special access at the expense and detriment of ordinary ticket-holding citizens, many of whom failed to see Messi despite having tickets, leading to chaos after Messi's short appearance.

The petitioners say the current state-led probe isn't enough and want an independent team or national agencies like CBI to look into ticketing issues, possible fraud, and refunds.

They argue this incident has embarrassed West Bengal on a global stage and needs a transparent investigation.