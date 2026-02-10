Bengaluru hotels may start levying table charges for long meetings
Bengaluru hotels are fed up with people holding marathon meetings over a cup of tea or coffee, especially during busy hours.
The city's hotel association is considering introducing table charges for anyone who lingers too long without ordering much—citing real estate and political meetups among several types of extended uses that are clogging up small and mid-sized eateries.
Suggested timings are: 15 minutes for drinks, 30 minutes for meals
Stay longer, and you'll get charged extra—just like in fancy hotel lobbies.
The association says it may seek government approval before rolling it out citywide.
A sign at Madurai Idly Shop went viral: "No meetings allowed. If a meeting exceeds one hour, a charge of ₹1,000 per hour will be levied."
Shared by X user Shobhit Bakliwal, it's sparked over 30K views and plenty of debate about how remote work culture is reshaping hangout spots in Bengaluru's startup scene.