Bengaluru: Man arrested for murdering friend over jealousy
India
A 21-year-old, Prem Vardhan, was arrested in Tirupati after allegedly killing his friend Devisri, a BBM student, during an argument in a Bengaluru rental on Sunday.
He tried to disappear by taking the Metro and a bus out of the city.
How police tracked him down
Vardhan became the main suspect based on what friends and neighbors shared.
He switched off his phone and even shaved his head at a temple to hide, but police followed his mobile signals and CCTV footage.
In the end, he confessed to the murder, saying jealousy over Devisri's friendship with another man drove him to it.