NIA arrests 7th suspect in Red Fort bombing case
India
The NIA has picked up Soyab from Faridabad, tying him to the November 10 Red Fort bombing in Delhi that left several dead and many injured.
Investigators say Soyab gave shelter to Umar Un Nabi, the terrorist, just before the attack.
Investigation update: more suspects caught
Soyab is now the seventh person arrested as part of this case.
The NIA says he helped out with logistics for Un Nabi, while six others linked to the car bomber were already in custody.