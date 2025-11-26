NIA arrests 7th person in deadly Red Fort blast case

What investigators have uncovered so far

According to the NIA, Soyab gave shelter and support to Nabi, making it easier for him to carry out the attack.

The probe also revealed a "white-collar" terror network involving medical professionals with links to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Nearly 2,900kg of explosives were seized from Faridabad.

Investigators say Nabi waited for hours before detonating his car, and more arrests could follow as they work to break up this network.