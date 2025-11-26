NIA arrests 7th person in deadly Red Fort blast case
The NIA has arrested Soyab from Faridabad, making him the seventh suspect linked to the November 10 Red Fort car blast that killed 15 people and injured at least 24.
He's accused of helping Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber who drove an explosives-packed Hyundai i20 into a busy area near the Red Fort metro station.
What investigators have uncovered so far
According to the NIA, Soyab gave shelter and support to Nabi, making it easier for him to carry out the attack.
The probe also revealed a "white-collar" terror network involving medical professionals with links to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Nearly 2,900kg of explosives were seized from Faridabad.
Investigators say Nabi waited for hours before detonating his car, and more arrests could follow as they work to break up this network.