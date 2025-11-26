Cyclone Senyar fizzles out, but new rains heading for South India

Why does this matter?

Southern states—especially Tamil Nadu—are in for some heavy rain from November 28-30, with Kerala getting showers until November 26, and Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands also getting showers until November 29.

The good news? Northern Tamil Nadu might finally get the rain it's been missing this season.

But with all that water comes a risk of flooding and travel disruptions along the coast.

So if you're in these areas, keep an eye on IMD updates and plan ahead just in case.