Cyclone Senyar fizzles out, but new rains heading for South India
Cyclone Senyar is expected to weaken after maintaining cyclonic intensity for another day and is moving away from India.
But the IMD says a fresh low-pressure system is forming near the Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka, and it could turn into a depression by Thursday.
This one's likely to head toward Tamil Nadu.
Why does this matter?
Southern states—especially Tamil Nadu—are in for some heavy rain from November 28-30, with Kerala getting showers until November 26, and Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands also getting showers until November 29.
The good news? Northern Tamil Nadu might finally get the rain it's been missing this season.
But with all that water comes a risk of flooding and travel disruptions along the coast.
So if you're in these areas, keep an eye on IMD updates and plan ahead just in case.