Temple priest arrested after Kali idol dressed as Mother Mary

A temple priest has been arrested after an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali was dressed as Mother Mary at a Kali Mata temple in Chembur, Mumbai . The idol was adorned with golden robes and a large crown with white embellishments. It also held a child figure, presumably representing baby Jesus. The face of the deity had been painted white, deviating from its traditional black or deep blue skin color.

Divine directive Priest claims divine instruction for idol's alteration The incident took place on Saturday at the temple located inside a Hindu cremation ground in Anik Village. According to PTI, the priest of the shrine, identified as Ramesh, claimed that he was instructed by the goddess in his dreams to "adorn her in the form of Mother Mary." The temple's backdrop was also changed to a red cloth with a large golden cross and decorative fairy lights.

Legal proceedings Police investigation underway, priest remanded to custody After devotees reported the incident to the police, an investigation was launched. The idol was restored to its original state in the presence of law enforcement officials. Ramesh was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting religious sentiments and damaging a place of worship.

A shocking incident from Mumbai's Chembur sparked public outrage after devotees found the Kali Mata idol dressed in attire resembling Mother Mary at a temple in Vashi Naka. Police have detained the priest and launched an investigation into the matter. — Mumbai Insights (@Mumbai_Insights) November 25, 2025