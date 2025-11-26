LOADING...
Temple priest arrested after Kali idol dressed as Mother Mary
The face of the deity had been painted white

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 26, 2025
10:57 am
What's the story

A temple priest has been arrested after an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali was dressed as Mother Mary at a Kali Mata temple in Chembur, Mumbai. The idol was adorned with golden robes and a large crown with white embellishments. It also held a child figure, presumably representing baby Jesus. The face of the deity had been painted white, deviating from its traditional black or deep blue skin color.

Divine directive

Priest claims divine instruction for idol's alteration

The incident took place on Saturday at the temple located inside a Hindu cremation ground in Anik Village. According to PTI, the priest of the shrine, identified as Ramesh, claimed that he was instructed by the goddess in his dreams to "adorn her in the form of Mother Mary." The temple's backdrop was also changed to a red cloth with a large golden cross and decorative fairy lights.

Legal proceedings

Police investigation underway, priest remanded to custody

After devotees reported the incident to the police, an investigation was launched. The idol was restored to its original state in the presence of law enforcement officials. Ramesh was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting religious sentiments and damaging a place of worship.

Incident has sparked outrage 

Public outcry

Right-wing groups demand action against those involved

Right-wing groups such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have condemned the incident. They demanded that all those involved be identified and prosecuted. The activists also urged police and state authorities to take strict measures to ensure peace in the area. Further investigations are underway to ascertain if there was any organized motive behind this incident or if more people were involved, officials said.