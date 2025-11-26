'Honor 1st-time voters...': Modi's letter to citizens on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to fulfill their constitutional duties as India moves toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat. In a letter to mark Constitution Day on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of voting and suggested schools and colleges honor first-time voters turning 18. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi 's belief that rights stem from duty performance, stressing this is key for social and economic progress.

Future vision PM Modi emphasizes duties in shaping future Modi emphasized how the Constitution has enabled people from humble beginnings to serve the country at the highest levels. He reflected on milestones like the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat during the 60th anniversary of the Constitution and the special session of Parliament and nationwide programs held to commemorate its 75th anniversary, which witnessed record public participation. He also paid tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and several distinguished women members whose vision enriched the Constitution.

Modi This year's Constitution Day is especially significant Modi emphasized that this year's Constitution Day is especially significant because it coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as well as the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. These personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, as enshrined in Article 51A of the Constitution, he said.