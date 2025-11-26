Pulwama attack hideout house seized by NIA court India Nov 26, 2025

A special NIA court in Jammu has ordered the forfeiture of a house in Pulwama that was allegedly used by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives to plan the 2019 CRPF convoy attack.

The property, owned by Naseema Bano (wife of accused Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah), was declared "proceeds of terrorism" after she didn't show up in court.

Investigators found this house was used as a hideout for the attackers before and after the incident.