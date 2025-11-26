Next Article
5 die as car plunges into canal in UP
India
A late-night drive home from a wedding turned tragic for a group from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, when their car veered off the Dhekherwa-Girjapuri Highway and sank into the Sharda Canal.
Five people lost their lives after getting trapped inside the locked vehicle, while two others—including the driver—are in critical condition.
Locals rush to help, investigation underway
Villagers nearby heard the crash and quickly jumped in to help, breaking a window with a brick and pulling out survivors using ropes and boats.
Seven people were taken to CHC Ramiya Behar for treatment. Police are now looking into how the accident happened.