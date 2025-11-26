Next Article
Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia messes with Delhi flights
A volcano erupted in Ethiopia on November 23, and the ash plume reached Delhi—over 4,000km!
Because of this, flights from Delhi have faced cancelations and delays.
The DGCA (that's India's aviation authority) quickly told airlines to steer clear of affected airspace and tweak their routes for safety.
Why all the fuss about volcanic ash?
Volcanic ash isn't just dust—it can actually damage plane engines and mess with critical systems.
It also carries gasses that could affect cabin air quality, so airports are double-checking runways and sometimes pausing operations until everything's safe again.
All these steps are about keeping passengers protected while things settle down.