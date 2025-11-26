Next Article
Mumbai: Youth set on fire at birthday party, 5 arrested
India
A 21-year-old man in Mumbai's Kurla was seriously injured after being invited to a birthday party and then attacked by a group.
Things took a terrible turn when the attackers threw eggs and stones at him, and one person poured petrol and set him on fire.
He's currently in the hospital getting treated for severe burns.
What's behind this attack?
Police have arrested five people so far, suspecting that personal grudges might be the reason for this violent act.
Investigations are still ongoing to figure out exactly what led to the incident and how the victim knew those involved.