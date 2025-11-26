Ex-CJI Gavai stands by excluding 'creamy layer' from SC/ST reservations

Former Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, set to retire this week, is standing firm on his decision to keep the "creamy layer"—wealthier families—out of SC/ST reservation benefits. At his farewell, he acknowledged criticism from the Dalit community but said letting richer families benefit again and again just creates "a class within a class."

Why did he make this call? Gavai questioned if it's fair for a poor farmer's child to compete with a privileged child for reserved seats.

He said the move was about making sure those who actually need help get it, not just those already better off.

Looking back at his time as CJI Gavai was India's 52nd Chief Justice—the first Buddhist and only the second Dalit in that role.

He admitted he regrets not appointing any women judges during his tenure and made it clear he won't be taking up any government posts after retirement.