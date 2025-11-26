Next Article
Chandigarh just had its coldest November night in 8 years
Chandigarh hit a chilly low of 7.9°C on Tuesday—the coldest November night since 2017 and three degrees below the usual.
Daytime wasn't much warmer either, with the max temperature at 24.9°C.
This drop is part of a current cold spell affecting North India, with predictions of further decline.
Why does it matter?
Nearby cities like Shimla and Dharamshala are also shivering, thanks to persistent north-westerly winds expected to keep things colder than normal into December.
While a volcanic ash cloud from Ethiopia passed overhead, it didn't mess with Chandigarh's air quality this time—but colder nights could trap more pollution as winter sets in, so keep an eye out if you're sensitive to air quality.