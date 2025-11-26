PU's exam day chaos: 3 conflicting orders, indefinite postponement
Panjab University (PU) students were left confused on Tuesday after the university issued three different exam updates in a single day.
First, exams set for November 26 were canceled for a holiday, then moved to DAV College, and finally postponed, with new dates to be announced later, as protests grew.
Student protests forced the university's hand
The PU Bachao Morcha had warned of a campus shutdown if senate election dates weren't announced.
Their protest at Gate Number 2 pushed the university to keep changing plans.
After negotiating with police, PU agreed to postpone exams scheduled for November 26, with new dates to be announced later.
Students caught in uncertainty and stress
With exams already delayed since November 18, these last-minute changes only made things tougher for students.
After late-night talks, protest leaders said they'd pause demonstrations until December 2—giving the university time to act on election demands before deciding what comes next.