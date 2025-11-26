Next Article
Delhi's air is still super unhealthy—here's what you need to know
India
Delhi woke up to another day of "severe" air pollution, with the AQI hitting 373 on Wednesday morning.
Even though pollution levels dipped a little, the air is still far from safe.
With no rain in sight this week, all that smog and dust isn't going anywhere soon.
And just FYI—the recent volcanic ash cloud from Ethiopia didn't make things worse, so this is all local.
Breathing Delhi's air = almost 10 cigarettes a day
PM2.5 dropped from 289 to 214 but that's still way above the World Health Organization's safe limit (just 15!).
PM10 levels are also off the charts. To put it in perspective: experts say breathing this air is like smoking nearly 10 cigarettes daily—definitely not great for your health.
With clear skies and fog ahead but no rain, don't expect a quick fix anytime soon.