'New era begins': CM Yogi hoists flag at Ayodhya Ram temple
A saffron flag was raised at the Ayodhya Ram temple on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling it the start of a new era.
He said the flag stands for Ram Rajya's values and that the temple reflects the faith of 140 crore Indians.
More to know:
Yogi credited groups like RSS and other organizations like it for uniting people to make this moment possible.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called it a dream fulfilled after centuries and encouraged everyone to live by the ideals symbolized by the flag.
Notably, members of Ayodhya's Muslim community hailed the temple's completion.