Bengaluru: Man arrested with ₹8.3cr crystal meth at railway station
India
The DRI just made a big drug bust at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station, seizing 8.3kg of a psychotropic substance suspected to be methamphetamine (commonly called crystal meth) (worth about ₹8.3 crore) from a 26-year-old passenger coming in from New Delhi.
This isn't just about drugs: officers indicated it may be part of a larger interstate trafficking network violating the NDPS Act.
When investigators searched 1 suspect's place, they found a surprising stash
After the arrest, two more locals (aged 25 and 29) were picked up around the city.
When investigators searched one suspect's place, they found a surprising stash: 200 SIM cards, 45 debit and credit cards, and several phones, all likely tools for running and hiding these drug deals.