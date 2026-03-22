Bengaluru: Man arrested with ₹8.3cr crystal meth at railway station India Mar 22, 2026

The DRI just made a big drug bust at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station, seizing 8.3kg of a psychotropic substance suspected to be methamphetamine (commonly called crystal meth) (worth about ₹8.3 crore) from a 26-year-old passenger coming in from New Delhi.

This isn't just about drugs: officers indicated it may be part of a larger interstate trafficking network violating the NDPS Act.