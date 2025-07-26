Next Article
Bengaluru man attacks nephews with hammer; 2 kids die
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Hebbagodi area where a 25-year-old man, Kasim Pasha, allegedly attacked his three young nephews with a hammer while their parents were at work.
Sadly, two of the boys—8-year-old Ishaq and 6-year-old Junaid—didn't survive.
The youngest, Roshan (5), is currently fighting for his life in the hospital.
Uncle has history of mental health struggles
Neighbors rushed to help after hearing the commotion and found the children badly hurt.
Police say Pasha has a history of mental health struggles and family disputes; he was arrested at the scene but hasn't been able to explain what happened yet.
The investigation is ongoing to understand what led to this heartbreaking event, while Roshan receives treatment at NIMHANS.