Mumbaikars can expect drier weather after 22 rainy days
Mumbai's been drenched this July, with over 22 rainy days and more than 1,200mm of rain recorded at Santacruz since June.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Sunday, but says the city (and nearby Thane and Palghar) can expect lighter showers starting Monday.
July's rainfall higher than average
July is usually Mumbai's wettest month, but this year's rainfall was even higher than average—leading to waterlogged streets and tough commutes.
With temperatures around 26-28°C and humidity at 85%, the upcoming break in rain should bring some much-needed relief for everyone trying to get around.