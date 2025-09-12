Emmy Awards 2025: Where to watch, who's hosting, presenters, nominees

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are just a few days away. The event will honor the best in television from the past year. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. This year's event is set to unfold at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here's everything you need to know about it!

Viewing options Where to watch the ceremony? For cable viewers, the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS. The ceremony can also be streamed on Paramount+, but only for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. If you don't have cable or a Paramount+ Premium subscription, you can still catch the show via live streaming TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo (which offer free trials). The live streams will work for people worldwide.

Red carpet coverage Red carpet pre-show details CBS will also air the official pre-show ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The show starts at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. The red-carpet will begin an hour before the main show. In India, interested individuals will have to tune in at around 6:30am on September 15.

Hosts and presenters Who are the confirmed presenters? Comedian Nate Bargatze, the highest-earning stand-up comedian in 2024, will host this year's show. The presenter lineup includes Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls; Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters from American Horror Story; Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni from Law & Order; Sterling K Brown and Justin Hartley from This Is Us. Other confirmed presenters are Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, and Alan Cumming, among others.