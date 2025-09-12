Next Article
'Darling 2' actor Rameez Raja returns to Tamil cinema
After about seven years away, Rameez Raja—known for Darling 2—returns to Tamil films.
His last movie in 2017 didn't work out, so he switched gears and built a successful roofing business.
Now, he is preparing to return as both producer and actor in a new horror thriller.
Raja's advice for aspiring filmmakers
Raja's comeback project aims to shake up the usual horror formula with something new.
He credits his business journey for teaching him resilience and urges newcomers to balance creative dreams with financial stability—a lesson he learned firsthand after bouncing back from setbacks.