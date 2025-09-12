Aamir Khan reveals weight gain is due to health condition

Khan further explained that the steroid treatment he is undergoing for his migraines causes him to gain weight. "And that steroid treatment causes me to put on weight; I can't help it," he said. "In fact, I've started my diet and workout because I need to get back into shape for, you know, whatever my next film is."

Medical journey

His migraines remain undiagnosed

Despite the treatment, Khan's migraines remain undiagnosed. "No, because, you know, they're not able to figure out why it's happening." "The steroid is taking the headaches away. But I can't keep taking steroids," he said. He has an appointment with a doctor soon to further investigate his condition. "They're very good doctors, but sometimes it's difficult to diagnose exactly why it's happening. I understand it's complicated." Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth's Coolie.