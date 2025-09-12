'Love in Vietnam' review: A visual treat with cultural spotlight

Not just a cross-border story

This movie isn't just about a cross-border story—it's making waves by celebrating the long-standing bond between India and Vietnam, from Bollywood hits to popular Indian TV shows there.

Backed by both governments, "Love in Vietnam" also made history as one of the few foreign films released on 10,000 screens across China.

Even filmmaker Imtiaz Ali congratulated the makers on the film's historic China release.