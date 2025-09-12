'Love in Vietnam' review: A visual treat with cultural spotlight
"Love in Vietnam," directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, just dropped on September 12, 2025.
The film follows Manav (played by Shantanu Maheshwari), who heads to Vietnam—not for a typical adventure, but to pick up new farming skills for his family back home.
Kazmi uses this story to spotlight Vietnam's vibrant culture and farming know-how alongside Punjab's own traditions.
Not just a cross-border story
This movie isn't just about a cross-border story—it's making waves by celebrating the long-standing bond between India and Vietnam, from Bollywood hits to popular Indian TV shows there.
Backed by both governments, "Love in Vietnam" also made history as one of the few foreign films released on 10,000 screens across China.
Even filmmaker Imtiaz Ali congratulated the makers on the film's historic China release.