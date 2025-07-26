Karnataka's KRS reservoir nearing full capacity capacity,

Why should you care?

With water levels at 124.04 ft (just shy of the 124.80 ft max), KRS is releasing huge amounts of water, putting low-lying neighborhoods at risk.

Other reservoirs like Hemavathi, Kabini, and Harangi are also nearly full thanks to nonstop rain in places like Kodagu.

Authorities are asking everyone nearby to stay alert and follow safety instructions—especially if you're tempted to check out riverbanks or tourist spots right now.