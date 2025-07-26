Next Article
Karnataka's KRS reservoir nearing full capacity capacity,
Heavy rains have pushed the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Karnataka close to its limit, leading the government to issue a flood warning for downstream areas.
Locals are being told to move themselves—and their animals—to safer places as a precaution.
Why should you care?
With water levels at 124.04 ft (just shy of the 124.80 ft max), KRS is releasing huge amounts of water, putting low-lying neighborhoods at risk.
Other reservoirs like Hemavathi, Kabini, and Harangi are also nearly full thanks to nonstop rain in places like Kodagu.
Authorities are asking everyone nearby to stay alert and follow safety instructions—especially if you're tempted to check out riverbanks or tourist spots right now.