After Rajasthan tragedy, schools to conduct emergency drills across India
After a heartbreaking school building collapse in Rajasthan that took seven young lives, the government is now rolling out urgent safety checks at all schools across India.
The focus is on making sure buildings are stable, fire safety rules are followed, and emergency exits actually work—something that's become even more important after several recent incidents.
Schools must report incidents quickly and take responsibility
Schools have been told to train staff and students on how to handle emergencies, like running evacuation drills and learning basic first aid.
There's also a big push to team up with local disaster authorities and get parents and community members involved in spotting any unsafe conditions early.
Plus, schools must quickly report any incidents and take responsibility if things go wrong—so everyone can feel safer at school.