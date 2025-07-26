Modi visits Maldives for its 60th Independence Day

India-Maldives ties: A look at key agreements

This visit wasn't just symbolic—India and Maldives signed big agreements: a $565 million credit line for Maldivian infrastructure, a deal cutting the country's annual debt payments by 40%, plus partnerships in fisheries, digital tech, and UPI payments.

It's a major step in keeping India-Maldives ties strong and shows India wants to be seen as a reliable partner in the region.