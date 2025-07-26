Next Article
Modi visits Maldives for its 60th Independence Day
PM Narendra Modi made a historic visit to the Maldives for its 60th Independence Day, becoming the first Indian leader to do so.
He met President Mohamed Muizzu, highlighted India and Maldives's close friendship, and discussed working together on climate change and renewable energy.
India-Maldives ties: A look at key agreements
This visit wasn't just symbolic—India and Maldives signed big agreements: a $565 million credit line for Maldivian infrastructure, a deal cutting the country's annual debt payments by 40%, plus partnerships in fisheries, digital tech, and UPI payments.
It's a major step in keeping India-Maldives ties strong and shows India wants to be seen as a reliable partner in the region.