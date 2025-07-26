Delhi CM urges SC to lift ban on old vehicles
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is urging the Supreme Court to review its rule that bans diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars over 15 years in Delhi-NCR.
She argues that if a vehicle passes fitness and pollution checks, it shouldn't be forced off the road just because of its age.
As Gupta puts it, "If an old vehicle is fit and non-polluting, then it should not be forced off the roads."
Delhi government on ban
The Delhi government says the ban is outdated since tech has moved on—think stricter emission norms (like BS-VI), better pollution checks (PUC), cleaner fuels, and more electric vehicles.
They want experts to decide which vehicles stay based on real emissions, not just how old they are.
Petition highlights middle-class perspective
The petition points out that many middle-class folks rely on well-maintained older cars or buy used ones for affordability.
Banning these solely by age feels unfair to them.
The Supreme Court will look into this again on July 28, 2025.