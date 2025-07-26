Delhi CM urges SC to lift ban on old vehicles India Jul 26, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is urging the Supreme Court to review its rule that bans diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars over 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

She argues that if a vehicle passes fitness and pollution checks, it shouldn't be forced off the road just because of its age.

As Gupta puts it, "If an old vehicle is fit and non-polluting, then it should not be forced off the roads."