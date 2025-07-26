Next Article
Erode's Bhavanisagar dam at 99.02 feet, water release likely soon
People living near River Bhavani in Erode district are being asked to stay alert, as the Bhavanisagar Dam is almost at its limit and may soon release extra water.
As of July 26, 2025, the dam's water level hit 99.02 feet—just below its max of 105 feet—thanks to steady inflow from recent rains.
Residents asked to stay alert
With heavy rain still falling in the area, the dam's level could reach 100 feet soon.
This might lead to a big release of water (anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 cusecs) into the river.
If you're in a low-lying spot nearby, local officials recommend moving somewhere safer for now—they're ready to help keep everyone safe if needed.