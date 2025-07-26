Fatehpur accident: Truck hits pilgrims returning from Mangarh Dham
A tragic road accident in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, left two pilgrims dead and more than a dozen injured on Friday night when a speeding truck crashed into their tractor-trolley.
The group was heading home from Mangarh Dham in Pratapgarh.
The victims have been identified as Sudhir Patel (38) and Sapna (17).
The impact overturned the trolley, throwing passengers onto the road.
CM Yogi Adityanath shares condolences
Emergency teams rushed the injured to Khaga's community health center; sadly, Patel and Sapna didn't make it.
Those with serious injuries were moved to the district hospital for further care.
Police are investigating and searching for the truck driver who fled after the crash.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences with families and asked officials to make sure everyone gets proper medical help quickly.