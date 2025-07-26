4 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh India Jul 26, 2025

Four Naxalites were killed during a clash with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, after security forces moved in on a tip-off about insurgents hiding nearby.

The operation is still active, with both sides exchanging fire.

Several weapons, including INSAS and SLR rifles, have been recovered from the spot.