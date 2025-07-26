Next Article
4 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
Four Naxalites were killed during a clash with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, after security forces moved in on a tip-off about insurgents hiding nearby.
The operation is still active, with both sides exchanging fire.
Several weapons, including INSAS and SLR rifles, have been recovered from the spot.
Government determined to end Naxalism by March 2026
This isn't an isolated incident—Chhattisgarh has seen 225 Naxalites killed this year alone, mostly in the Bastar region.
Back in February, another major gunfight claimed 31 Maoist lives at Indravati National Park.
The government says it's determined to end Naxalism for good by March 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirming that commitment recently.