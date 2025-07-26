Next Article
7 students killed as school building collapses in Rajasthan
On Friday morning in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, a government school building collapsed during assembly, leaving seven students dead and over 28 injured.
The collapse happened while everyone was gathered indoors because of rain.
Locals say the building was in bad shape for a while, but warnings were ignored.
Students had warned teachers about falling debris
Before the disaster, students had actually told teachers about falling debris, but their concerns weren't taken seriously.
Prime Minister Modi called the incident "tragic" and offered support to families.
The National Human Rights Commission has stepped in, asking state officials for answers within two weeks.
The government now promises financial help for affected families and says no student will be allowed into unsafe buildings again.