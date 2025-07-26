Next Article
Nonstop rain in Kerala: Several dams adjust shutters
Nonstop rain since July 25 has pushed water levels up in several Palakkad dams, so authorities have started opening spillway shutters to keep things safe.
For example, Tamil Nadu's Aliyar dam opened 11 shutters, letting out a huge flow of water into the Bharathapuzha river.
More than 1 dam opening shutters
It's not just Aliyar—Parambikulam dam opened three shutters, while Kanjirapuzha, Malampuzha, and Mangalam dams have also adjusted theirs to handle the extra water.
Even the Moolathara regulator and Siruvani dam made changes to keep everything under control as the rain keeps coming.