Two medical students drown at forbidden Indian waterfall
Two final-year MBBS students from VIMSAR, Monika Meena from Rajasthan and Sandeep Puri from Delhi, sadly drowned during an outing at Deojharan waterfall in Odisha's Sambalpur.
They were with four friends, visiting the spot even though waterfalls are off-limits on holidays.
Students were exploring the top of the falls
While exploring the top of the falls, Monika and Sandeep slipped into deep water and couldn't swim to safety.
Their friends quickly called for help, bringing in locals and rescue teams, but both students were found unresponsive.
Police are now investigating how this accident happened.