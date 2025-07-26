Next Article
Uttarakhand to reserve 10% government jobs for Agniveers
Uttarakhand is set to reserve 10% of government jobs for Agniveers—young people who complete four years in the military through the Agnipath scheme.
The move, announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, still needs cabinet approval but aims to open more career options for those finishing their short-term service.
What else has Uttarakhand announced for soldiers?
The state is also stepping up support for soldiers and their families: financial aid for martyrs' families has been raised, with ₹50 lakh now given to families of fallen soldiers and ₹1.5 crore for Param Vir Chakra awardees.
There's also job training in drone tech, easier job application rules, property discounts, and a new memorial in Dehradun—all part of Uttarakhand's push to honor its armed forces community.