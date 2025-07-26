Uttarakhand to reserve 10% government jobs for Agniveers

What else has Uttarakhand announced for soldiers?

The state is also stepping up support for soldiers and their families: financial aid for martyrs' families has been raised, with ₹50 lakh now given to families of fallen soldiers and ₹1.5 crore for Param Vir Chakra awardees.

There's also job training in drone tech, easier job application rules, property discounts, and a new memorial in Dehradun—all part of Uttarakhand's push to honor its armed forces community.